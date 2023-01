Srinagar Jan 22 : A civilian suffered minor injuries in a grenade attack in Eidgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this evening.

In a tweet Srinagar police wrote, “One grenade was lobbed by militants in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva S/o Abdul Rasheed Deva aged 32 years R/o Sangam, Srinagar.

Person has been taken to hospital & is out of danger. Operation launched to catch the culprit(s),”.