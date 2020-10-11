GREF official, BSF cop, murder accused prisoner among 12 die of COVID in Jammu

SP, CHO, husband, 7 docs, 2 paramedics test +ve

*460 recover as only 207 new cases reported



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 11: Twelve persons including Naib Subedar of GREF, a BSF constable from Bihar, a murder accused prisoner and two women, one of them 102 years old, were among 12 persons who lost their lives to Coronavirus in the Jammu region today while positive cases kept declining with only 207 cases reported, the maximum being 108 in Jammu district and lowest four in Doda district.

The recoveries, however, maintained surge as 460 persons were declared by the administration as having been treated for the virus today, again the highest being 164 in Jammu district.

Positives in Jammu district today include one Superintendent of Police (SP), who happens to be the KPS officer and was earlier posted as SP Headquarters. He is the brother of a KAS officer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 during his posting as Nodal Officer for COVID management in Jammu district.

A Community Health Officer (CHO), who is sister of KAS and KPS officers, and her husband also reported positive for pathogen today.

Seven doctors, one of them from ASCOMS Sidhra, and two paramedics have tested COVID positive in the region. Other positive doctors are working in the Government hospitals and got infected during duty.

Three members of a family from Rehari Colony and four from Gandhi Nagar were among today’s positives. Four CRPF personnel including two from their Nagrota Camp too tested positive.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old murder accused prisoner from Bhaderwah Jail in Doda district, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was suffering from hypertension and diabetes, died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today. He was among 23 prisoners who had reported positive for pathogen recently. The prisoner hailed from Khlaini area of Doda district. Another 55-year-old man from Khlaini died of COVID pneumonia in the GMC Jammu.

A 52-year-old BSF constable hailing from Badargimi Gopalgunj in Bihar and posted in 36 battalion at Miran Sahib died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu. A 72-year-old man from RS Pura and elderly person from Muthi suffering from bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died of Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu.

Two deaths were reported from Kishtwar district today including a 75-year-old man from Kishtwar town who died of heart related ailments and COVID-19 while being shifted to SKIMS Srinagar while an elderly woman from Sangram Bhatta succumbed to the virus and ailments in SKIMS Srinagar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas said.

A 56-year-old Naib Subedar of GREF posted at Badhoom Camp in Rajouri and hailing from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was brought dead to the GMC Rajouri. He was positive for Coronavirus, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.

A 102 years old woman from Ari Mendhar in Poonch district, who was co-morbid and positive for pathogen died this morning while a 70-year-old man from Udhampur succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu.

A 60-year-old man from Chotumail in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh also died of Coronavirus.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona tally has reached 429 including 222 in Jammu district followed by 53 Rajouri, 39 Doda, 29 Kathua, 24 Samba, 23 Udhampur, 21 Poonch, 11 each Kishtwar and Ramban and six in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, 108 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district including 96 locals and 12 travelers.

All 14 positives in Reasi, 12 each Udhampur and Ramban, six Rajouri, five Kishtwar and four in Doda were locals while 19 out of 24 in Poonch, eight of 11 in Samba and 10 out of 11 positives cases in Kathua district were also locals.

Among 460 persons who recovered in Jammu region, 164 belonged to Jammu district, 104 Doda, 54 each Poonch and Kishtwar, 26 Rajouri, 24 Ramban, 23 Kathua, six Samba and five to Udhampur district.

Jammu region now has 33490 Corona cases. Of them, 4454 are active while 28607 have recovered. There have been 429 casualties in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 22 Corona positive cases. Among them, 18 positive cases were reported from Leh district and four from Kargil.

The Union Territory of Ladakh now has 5081 Corona positive cases including 3318 in Leh and 1763 in Kargil. Of them, only 980 are active positives—739 in Leh and 241 in Kargil as 4037 have recovered from the virus, 2553 in Leh and 1484 in Kargil. Ladakh has recovery rate of 79 percent.

A total of 64 persons have died of COVID-19 in Ladakh-26 in Leh and 38 in Kargil.

A total of 47 Corona patients have been admitted in COVID hospitals of Ladakh while 635 are in home isolation, 83 in COVID Care Centre and 205 in Facility Isolation.