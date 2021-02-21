Grand Gurmat Samagam organized at Domana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: A grand Gurmat Samagam, in the memory of Sant Gurbaksh Singh ji Danna, was held today at Gurdwara Guru Arjun Dev located at Domana.

Renowned Ragi Jathas from outside J&K who recited Shabad Kirtan were Sandeep Singh Hazuri Ragi Darbar Sahib, Surinder Singh and Nachatar Singh Hazuri Ragi Darbar Sahib.

Other Ragi Jathas including Jagtar Hazuri Ragi Darbar Sahib, Jagtar Singh, Ravinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Gian Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Rangil Singh and Parvinder Singh recited Gurbani Kirtan on the occasion.

Harbinder Singh, Parcharak SGPC (incharge J&K) urged people to follow the path shown by Shri Guru Granth Sahib for peace and well being of humanity. He further said that Sant Gurbaksh Singh was a revolutionary soul, spiritual upright personality. Ajay Sadotra (Ex-Minister), Surjit Singh (Ex-Secretary DGPC) and Surinder Singh (Advocate) also addressed the Sangat.

Balvinder Singh while addressing the Sangat highlighted the discrimination meted out to the Sikh community by successive Governments whether it was PM’s employment package, non inclusion of Punjabi language in the JK UT Official language Bill 2020 and non-inclusion of any Sikh member in the recently constituted Public Service Commission.

The programme was organized under the patronage of Sant Tejwant Singhji, Dera Mukhi Sant Pura Danna and with active cooperation of Joginder Singh Bali and Updesh Kour Bali, Baldev Singh from CEO Peaks Auto Ltd, T S Wazir Chairman State Gurdwara Prabandhak Board and Advocate Surinder Kour, Attar Singh and members of the management Committee SGSD International School.