Sir,

The GPS tracker anklets is an innovative use of technology by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and it will be a game-changer in the fight against terrorism.

In a world where technology plays a crucial role in both criminal activities and law enforcement, the utilization of GPS tracker anklets is a significant step forward. This proactive measure ensures that individuals accused of terrorism on bail are held accountable for their actions, preventing potential threats to public safety and interference with witnesses.

The benefits of this approach are evident: it not only creates much-needed space within overcrowded jails but also eliminates the need for constant physical surveillance of the accused. This development is a testament to the commitment of the JKP and SIA in safeguarding national security.

As the first entity in India to employ this technology, we hope to see its successful implementation and expansion to other accused individuals, further strengthening our nation’s security measures.

Jaiprakash Mehta

Hiranagar Kathua