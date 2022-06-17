Goyal to inaugurate 13th textile machinery expo

Coimbatore (TN), June 17: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 13th edition of TEXFAIR 2022, an international textile machinery, accessories and spare exhibition here on June 24.

The four-day expo will showcase the modern developments in the sector, in which more than 225 world’s leading textile machinery, accessories manufacturers, will exhibit their products, Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) chairman Ravi Sam told reporters here on Friday.

Besides, textile machinery, spares and accessories, testing equipment, electrical and electronics components, humidification plans, air compressors, solar panel and manufacturers and suppliers from various states across the country and nations including Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Japan and China will display their products, he said.

Being the largest textile manufacturing hub in the global map, Coimbatore produced over 70 per cent of the textile machinery, spares and accessories manufactured in India, SIMA deputy chairman Dr S K Sundararaman said. (PTI)