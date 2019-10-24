Goyal stresses on collaboration with Sweden in innovation, energy, healthcare, defence

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the potential of the Indo-Swedish partnership under the Memorandum of Understanding in innovation, energy, healthcare, defence, Sustainable Urban Development and railways.

The Commerce and Industry Minister also proposed the setting up of an Investment Enclave for Swedish investors in India with ready plug and play infrastructure that will help in creating an enabling ecosystem for Swedish companies in India which was well received by the Swedish side.

Mr Goyal participated in the 19th Indo ? Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEC) in Stockholm in Sweden from October 22 to 23.

The JCEC discussed areas of cooperation for both sides. Commerce and Industry Minister reiterated the importance placed by the Prime Ministers of both the countries on the Joint Action Plan and Joint Declaration on Innovation Partnership, according to official statement here on Thursday.

The India-Sweden Business Leaders Round Table was an important outcome of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s last visit to India in 2016, creating a robust framework for bringing the business communities of both countries closer.

Mr Goyal addressed the JCEC with an overview of all the ease of doing business measures including structural and procedural reforms undertaken by the Union Government at the Centre and State level.

He further showcased the opportunities available in India under all the different industries including road, railways, highways, renewable energy, housing, smart cities and healthcare. He invited Swedish business community to support and participate in these opportunities and serve the huge Indian and export market from India.

(agencies)