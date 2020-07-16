Goyal assures industry of finding solution for issues related to local taxes

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured the industry about finding a solution for issues related to local taxes, such as electricity duty, as they make domestic manufacturers uncompetitive.

The Ministry is taking up the matter at all levels, he said at a CII webinar on renewable energy.

Goyal made the comments while replying to a question about Indian industry becoming uncompetitive at times while competing with global players because of various non-credible taxes, like electricity duty and taxes on fuel, and how the Government is looking to adjust these under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

“We are conscious of this problem particularly because other countries may not be having a coal cess or mandi tax or electricity duty, and therefore our manufacturers do get uncompetitive because of it. (AGENCIES)