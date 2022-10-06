Goyal asks CAs to strive to take chartered accountancy firms to global level

NEW DELHI, Oct 6:

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday called upon chartered accountants to strive to make India’s chartered accountancy firms global level companies.

Addressing the convocation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here, he termed Chartered Accountancy as one of the noblest professions in the world and said the signature of a CA affixed on a document was a very powerful endorsement of the contents of the document and its veracity, integrity and truthfulness.

Goyal expressed satisfaction at the global footprint of ICAI with over a 168 branches, presence in 47 countries with 77 centers in different cities of the world.

He asked the Institute to expand its presence in the continent of South America as well.

”CAs must always be committed to promoting inclusive growth so that as we progress to being a developed nation, nobody is left behind. We must take along with us every section of the society, the persons at the very bottom of the pyramid, the marginalized sections of the society, he said. Even the least privileged persons in the nation have the right to a better quality of life and collectively the CAs must work to secure these rights by promoting inclusive development,” the Minister added.

Goyal pointed out that India is now looked upon as the talent factory of the world and said that CAs were among the most competent talents produced by the nation.

He expressed confidence that the CAs of India will not only live up to the expectations of their countrymen but also those of the world. (UNI)