Govt uses iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: In an apparent reference to the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday that imposing Section 144 wherever human rights and dignity have trampled upon has emerged as the Centre’s preferred approach.

She claimed that the government uses an iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms.

Her remarks came after at least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

“Applying Section 144 wherever human rights & dignity is trampled has emerged as GOIs preferred approach. This government shows no hesitation in using an iron fist with its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms,” the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

“One can’t even compare the oppression unleashed in J&K since 2019 but the common denominators are obvious. What started in J&K was sadly met with an air of indifference & has now engulfed the entire country. When will we speak up?” she asked. (Agencies)