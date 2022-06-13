Govt to stamp out terror from J&K; need for strong action in hinterland, borders: LG

‘Militant, supporters be handed out same punishment’

Social Media being used from across border

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for strong action against the terror eco-system in the hinterland and on the border saying that better coordination by security agencies is needed to deal with continuous attempts by outside forces to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government has a clear-cut policy on dealing with terrorism – “not to spare any militants and not to touch any innocent, ” he said at a function organised in connection with golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Army’s 16 Corps at Nagrota headquarters.

He said that militants and their supporters should be handed out the same punishment.

“Attempts by outside forces (to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir) are continuing. There is a need for strong action in the hinterland as well as on the borders”, Sinha said.

Asserting that the Government is committed to stamping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon agencies to ensure the destruction of this “eco-system”.

“Our resolve should be to ensure an assault on full eco-system”, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that apart from dealing with (infiltrating) militants on the borders, troops have to be ready to crush them in the hinterland.

“They (militants) are out to cause destruction in the society at the behest of the neighbouring country. To deal with them, you have to increase your potential and vigilance along with better coordination with all security agencies”, Sinha said.

He added that for Jammu and Kashmir administration, the person who hands over a gun to a militant is as much a militant as is the gun-toting ultra. He asserted that the same treatment should be meted out to them.

“Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity,” he said.

He referred to attempts to foment trouble in J-K, saying social media is being used from across the border and drones were being sent.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people, unity and integrity of the nation and harmony”, he said while lauding the forces for improving the security situation in J-K.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir will regain its glory and reach the pinnacle of progress.

Earlier, Sinha and the Army’s Northern Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi welcomed a motor-cycle rally to mark the 50th Raising Day of the White Knight Corps in Nagrota this morning.

During a ceremony at the Nagrota military station, Sinha and Dwivedi greeted all ranks of the Corps, which was raised in June 1972 as part of the Army’s Northern Command, an official spokesman said.

The Corps has a rich history of valour in wars and performed commendably in operations along the Line of Control and in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal in Nagrota.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the White Knight Corps commenced with the motorcycle rally — ‘Veer Smriti Yatra’ — being flagged off from Lam in Rajouri on June 8. The rally reached Nagrota today, the spokesman said.

The riders paid tribute to the bravehearts at all the war memorials in the Corps zone, he said.

The celebrations in Nagrota commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the LG in presence of a huge gathering of all ranks of White Knight Corps.

A short film on the glorious history of the White Knight Corps and the motorcycle rally was screened on the occasion.

During his address, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh welcomed the LG and other distinguished guests and assured them of the unflinching support by all ranks of the Corps towards the national cause.

The Corps Commander also highlighted the major initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army for people, in addition to guarding the active borders.

On the occasion, Sinha congratulated all ranks of the White Knight Corps and appreciated their exemplary contribution in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

He also appreciated the contribution of the corps in all wars fought since its raising and its all-out efforts in ensuring safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by eradicating terrorism from the region.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh were also present on the occasion.