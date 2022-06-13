KGN wins final match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 13: KGN Thannamandi won the final of the Cricket tournament by defeating Latest Cricket Club, organised by Sahil Construction at Thannamandi, here today.

The Man of Match was awarded to Atul Sharma, whereas the Man of Series award went to Yasir Khan for his brilliant performance throughout the tournament.

Tehsildar Thannamandi, Sahil Ali Shah was chief guest and Abdul Ghani Shawl BJP District secretary was guest of honour. They were awarded winner and runner-up teams with cash prize of Rs 40000 and 15000 respectively.

BJP Mission Youth in-charge, Shahnawaz Khankhan, Tahir Ahmed Shawl INTIC president, Shehzad Ahmed Raina PET, Tariq Khan JCC Manager and others were present during the event.