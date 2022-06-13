Anirudh brings laurels to J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Anirudh Verma of J&K UT from Ultimax Fight Club won Gold medal in high kick final event of Kalaripayattu Sport by crossing nine feet high target and brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) at Panchkula in Haryana.

Tarun Gupta and Dua Mukhtar also excelled in the event and marked their name in top five tally list, while Rishika Sharma, Nitin Kumar, Qubra Khan, Zayin Dobriyal, Tanzeela Nazir, Aradhna and Palak Sharma also gave their best during the game.

The J&K Kalaripayattu team was accompanied by Danish Sharma and Tarsem Sharma as coach and manager respectively.

Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh congratulated the players for these achievements.