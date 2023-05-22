Govt To Soon Declare National Tourism Policy: G Kishan Reddy

Srinagar, May 22: The Centre will soon declare a national tourism policy and is also planning a global tourism investment summit, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

He, along with Union minister Jitendra Singh and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, was addressing a press conference at SKICC here after the culmination of a side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation’ as part of the three-day third Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20.

“We are going to soon declare national tourism policy for India. We are planning global tourism investment summit,” Reddy, the minister for Culture and Tourism, said.

He said the Centre is allowing 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in tourism.

“Our idea is that without private investment, we cannot become a global destination,” he added.

Reddy said the Union government and the Ministry of Tourism are closely working with all the ministries and the state governments to encourage tourism.

“The government of India is also working with all the G20 countries and invited countries for developing sustainable tourism,” he added.

Reddy said there is a tremendous scope for promoting spiritual tourism in J-K.

Speaking at the presser, G20 Sherpa Kant said India is hosting G20 presidency at a time of “global turbulence”.

“Seventy per cent countries are facing debt crisis. People have lost jobs. But, India sees G20 as an opportunity,” he said.

“We are growing at a high rate of around seven per cent. We have built 40 million houses, provided toilet connection to 110 million people, drinking water connection to 240 million people. We have made 55,000 kilometres of road. Inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth is our priority. If there is growth, we will be able to lift people out of poverty,” he said.

There is a need to transform multilateral financial institutions to ensure that resources flow to emerging countries, Kant said.

He said India thought of making G20 as people’s presidency and the country is hosting the G20 events in 60 cities.

“It is unparalleled. The meeting in Kashmir is very very important for us as we believe in peace and prosperity,” he said.

Minister of state in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said holding the G20 event in Srinagar was an achievement in itself.

“I am sure the delegates coming here will be able to falsify the perception that is sought to be created by vested interests. The common man wants to move on.

“He wants development and progress. He no longer wants to be part of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He has seen the development across the country and avenues for progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He does not want to miss the bus,” Singh said.

He said the G20 meeting in the valley is being carried out in the same format as is being done in other 60 venues.

“This speaks of the mainstream activity happening here,” he added. (Agencies)