Govt to redraft DDC protocol in a week, Mayor-like status likely for chairpersons

May get powers to chair Planning Committee meetings too

CDF, Govt offices, houses, vehicles to be given

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 12: The chairpersons of 20 District Development Commissioners (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get the status at par with Mayors, Government offices, residences, vehicles, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and they might also get powers to chair meetings of the District Development and Planning Committees (DDPCs), which will replace the District Development Boards in the Union Territory.

These assurances were reportedly given to a delegation of 12 chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of the DDCs, drawn from all political parties across the Union Territory, who called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan this evening, according to Jammu DDC chairperson Bharat Bushan, a prominent BJP leader.

Besides the Lieutenant Governor, the Government side was represented by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Power Secretary Rohit Kansal and Secretary Rural Development Department Sheetal Nanda.

Bharat Bushan told the Excelsior, after the meeting Sinha assured them that the Warrant of Precedence in respect of DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members will be redrafted and new protocol will have status much above than what they are asking.

“Sinha assured us that the DDC chairpersons could get Mayor like status, Government vehicles, residences and accommodation while the status of vice chairpersons and members will also be upgraded,” Bushan said, adding they were also told that there will be free flow of funds to the DDCs.

The DDCs will also be given control of many Government departments, he added.

Significantly, Bushan said, the Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that the meetings of District Development and Planning Committees will also be chaired by the DDC chairpersons.

As per the earlier arrangement, the concerned Lok Sabha Member Parliament (MP) was scheduled to chair the meetings of the Planning Committees while the DDC chairpersons were proposed as their members.

Bushan said the DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members are also likely to get Constituency Development Fund, the amount of which will be finalized by the Government.

Political leader and Independent DDC member from Jammu Taranjit Singh Tony after meeting with the Lieutenant Governor announced suspension of agitation by the DDC representatives saying the talks were held in cordial atmosphere and the Government has agreed to redraft the Warrant of Precedence issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department which had led to widespread resentment among newly elected chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members who, cutting across party affiliations, had gone on indefinite strike and even refused to attend two-day function organized by the Rural Development Department prompting the LG to cancel his Address.

“The agitating members can now proceed to their respective districts,” Tony said.

Tony, however, said the delegation urged the Government to implement Ladakh Hill Development Council models for powers of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members and Himachal Pradesh like CDF to the DDCs.

Leh and Kargil Hill Council chairpersons enjoyed status of Cabinet Minister, vice chairpersons as Minister of State and Executive Councilors are given the rank of deputy Ministers while in Himachal Pradesh the DDC members are being given Rs 2 crore CDF per year.

Sources said the Government will redraft the Warrant of Precedence in respect of DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members and issue fresh protocol within a week.

“The Lieutenant Governor also assured us that if need arises the Government Committee which will redraft the Warrant of Precedence will take the DDC chairpersons into confidence,” Bushan said.

After fruitful meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, the DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members have called off their agitation.

After boycotting the function of the Rural Development Department, the agitating DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members were invited for talks by the Lieutenant Governor after BJP president Ravinder Raina had taken up the issue with him. Sinha had assured Raina that he will meet the DDC representatives soon after returning from New Delhi today.

The DDC delegation comprised 12 members-six each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions including Bharat Bushan, Juhi Manhas and Sarf Singh (BJP), Dr Shamshad Shan (NC), Taranjit Singh Tony (Independent) and Shahnawaz Choudhary (Congress), all from Jammu, Suleman Mir (People’s Conference), Malik Aftab (Apni Party), Riyaz Bhat (Congress), Nuzat Ishfaq (National Conference), Bari Andrabi (PDP) and Irfan Panditpuri (People’s Conference), all from Kashmir.

An official statement said reiterating J&K Government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of DDC representatives, the Lt Governor observed that the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was established to empower the grass-root democracy.

“Now, the true democracy is flourishing in the UT, which is not merely about governance but feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other. We have to work together to meet the developmental aspirations of the people. The administration will ensure the three-tier Panchayati Raj system is strengthened in the UT”, the Lt Governor told the DDC members.