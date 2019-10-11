Govt to eliminate corruption, provide good governance

Guv reviews ACB working

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 11: Governor Satya Pal Malik today reviewed the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K’s functioning with BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Anand Jain, Director ACB, at the Rajbhavan here.

Malik was briefed that in pursuance to the commitment of the Government to provide clean, and transparent governance, the ACB during the last one year has done tremendous work in tackling corruption in J&K Bank where huge irregularities have been found in laundering, tendering and appointment processes.

Further in order to follow up on the wealth of information acquired during the raids on J&K Bank, the ACB has obtained the services of specialists in white collar crime from CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police. Again in this case detailed investigation has led to the prosecution of high ranking officials.

The ACB is also investigating the Roshni scam in Jammu & Srinagar in which high ranking people are allegedly involved. This is part of the Government’s drive to minimise and eliminate corruption in J&K and provide good governance.

The Governor was briefed about initiatives to register FIR and investigate important cases and the ACB’s endeavour to secure maximum conviction in this year. He was informed that 4 convictions have been secured till date.

Malik launched http://jkacb.nic.in, website of the Anti Corruption Bureau. He complimented the Bureau for wide use of information technology to ensure free flow of credible information which is a mandatory requirement for efficient functioning of any anti corruption body.

The Governor noted that this website will enable the Anti Corruption Bureau to share its activities with the public and urged everyone to freely register their complaints relating to corruption through this website which has an inbuilt mechanism for lodging online complaints. He reiterated his commitment towards providing corruption free, transparent and accountable governance.