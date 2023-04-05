Govt to come out with rational distribution of posts for equal opportunities every year

Step also aimed at equal career progression chances

*Home Deptt to engage highest number of unemployed youth

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 5: The administration is working on rational distribution of posts, both Gazetted and non-Gazetted, to ensure that youth Graduating or getting other degrees eligible for postings, get equal opportunity to compete for the posts every year. This will also lead to equal career progression opportunities for the batches of every year.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Union Territory administration started work on the new policy after observing that a batch Graduating in particular year was getting opportunities to compete for large number of posts in Gazetted as well as non-Gazetted cadre while the batch following years was left with few posts to apply for.

Similar was the case with those holding other degrees which were eligible for applying for particular posts.

For instance, the sources said, the youth get chance to compete for 300-odd posts of UT cadre Civil Services like JKAS/JKPS while next year’s batch was left with 70-odd posts only. Almost same was the case in the posts for Sub Inspectors which are not advertised for couple of years.

“This also hampers career progression of the Government officers/officials,” they pointed out.

Taking all pros and cons into account, a comprehensive policy is being framed by the administration and it will be out soon. This will be beneficial for unemployed youth not only in terms of obtaining jobs but also in career progression, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Home Department has topped with 6256 vacancies, which are unreferred as well as fit for referral, out of a total of 20,000 posts which will be advertised during due course of time this year in Jammu and Kashmir. The vacancies will be mainly in the Police Department including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), Sub Inspectors and constables including 15 in Gazetted rank, 6158 in non-Gazetted and 83 Class-IV.

Second highest number of 3073 posts belonged to the Health and Medical Education Department which include 69 Gazetted, 1878 non-Gazetted and 1126 Class-IV.

The Industries and Commerce Department has third highest number of 1136 vacancies, of which, 1038 are likely to be referred for filling up. The vacancies include three in Gazetted rank, 673 non-Gazetted and 460 Class-IV.

The Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department has 786 number of vacancies, all of which are going to be advertised including 27 Gazetted Officers, 103 non-Gazetted officers and 656 Class-IV employees.

The Forest, Ecology and Environment Department has 829 posts but only 268 are scheduled for advertisement. The Finance Department has 907 unreferred vacancies but 296 have been found fit for advertisement.

The General Administration Department, which is known as seat of the Government, has 174 vacancies fit for advertisement including 97 in Gazetted cadre, 70 in non-Gazetted cadre and seven as Class-IV.

The Higher Education Department too has 586 vacant posts and majority of them i.e. 525 are in Gazetted cadre, only 10 in non-Gazette cadre and 51 Class-IV. Revenue Department too has significant number of 225 posts, all on non-Gazetted cadre while the Rural Development Department has 193 posts, none of which is in Gazetted cadre while 126 are non-Gazetted posts and 67 are for Class-IV employees.

The School Education Department has 120 posts fit for advertisement. The department too has significantly high number of 76 Gazetted Officers vacancies, 20 non-Gazetted and 24 class-IV.

Though the Youth Services and Sports Department has 635 vacancies only four are fit for advertisement as 554 posts have been frozen for Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) and on account of non-finalization of RRs.

The posts for non-Gazetted cadre and Class-IV employees will be advertised by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) while that of Gazetted Officers will be referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (JKPSC), the sources said.