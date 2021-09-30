Govt to clear all pending files in Central Govt Deptts/UT offices in next 30 days

Dr Jitendra to launch portal today, LG reaches New Delhi

Sinha meets Reddy, discusses promotion of tourism



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 30: Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, Incharge Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will tomorrow launch a special campaign for clearing all pending files in the Government offices during next 30 days from October 2 to 31, a measure aimed at helping the people who might be waiting for their files to be cleared in different Central Government departments and offices of the Union Territories.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is also likely to attend launch of the programme tomorrow which will be joined by representatives from all States and Union Territories physically or online, official sources told the Excelsior.

“The drive is aimed at clearing all pending files pertaining to different subjects in all departments of the Central Government and Union Territories in next 30 days, beginning October 2 as it will help the people to whom the files pertained. Be it the service matters, grievances or any nature of files, entire pendency will have to be cleared by the departments till October 31,” sources said, adding the move will go a long way in addressing one of the major issues faced by the people.

“The files shall be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions,” sources said.

Further, redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded to improve cleanliness at workplaces, an official statement issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances headed by Dr Jitendra Singh said.

The preparatory phase of the special campaign was conducted from September 13-30, during which the Ministries and departments have identified the status of pendency, it said.

“Over 2 lakh cases of pending public grievances and 2 lakh physical files for weeding have been identified for disposal in the campaign. The cleanliness campaign will be undertaken in 1,446 campaign sites and 174 rules/processes have been identified for simplification,” the statement said.

The move comes following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a special campaign for disposal of pending matters shall be undertaken in each Ministry/department and all attached/subordinate and autonomous bodies of the government of India, during the period from October 2-31, it said.

Dr Jitendra Singh will also launch a dedicated portal for the purpose tomorrow.

The special campaign is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, State/UT Governments, inter-Ministerial consultations and Parliamentary assurances, the statement said.

The Government has directed that during the special campaign period, all-out efforts may be made to dispose of the identified pending references, it said.

Also, in the course of such disposal, the existing processes may be reviewed with a view to reduce compliance burden and unnecessary paperwork done away with, wherever feasible, the statement said.

Instructions have also been issued for ensuring cleanliness in government offices and to have a good work environment; to improve records management, review and weeding out of papers, it said.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat will participate in the campaign.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry has been designated as a Nodal department to monitor the campaign.

For the successful conduct of the special campaign, each ministry/department has designated a nodal officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

The inaugural function will be attended by all Secretaries to the Government of India, and designated Nodal Officers for the campaign in addition to several heads of department from attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today left for New Delhi on a two-day visit to the Union capital during which he will attend launch of the programme by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Sinha met Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy in Srinagar and discussed with him the steps required to further boost tourism potential and attract Bollywood to Jammu and Kashmir for which a Film Policy was recently unveiled by the Union Territory Government.

“Today met G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region and held discussion on growth and development of Tourism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” a tweet by the Office of LG J&K said.

Sources, however, said the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Minister were reported to have discussed various steps to further promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and attract Bollywood which has shown lot of interest in shooting in all parts of the Union Territory especially after the unveiling of new Film Policy which has lot of incentives for shooting movies.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government has also decided to promote rural tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and, for the purpose, a number of villages in both divisions of the Union Territory have been identified,” they said.

With decline in COVID-19 across Jammu and Kashmir, not only the regular tourists but the pilgrims tourism has also picked up with nearly 25,000 pilgrims daily visiting holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and a good number of them getting diverted to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi.

“Tourism sector suffered badly last year in Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country due to COVID-19. This year also, tourism started picking up only in July after second wave of COVID-19 and now large number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory,” sources said. In August this year, the UT Government had launched Film Policy to attract Bollywood back to Jammu and Kashmir and there has been encouraging response.