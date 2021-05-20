Govt terminates DySP Davinder, 2 teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 20 : Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh, involved in ferrying and sheltering militants and two teachers were dismissed from services in the interest of the security of the State after a Task Force formed by the Government recommended for the same.

Government terminated services of DySP Singh for his activities which were against the interest of the security of the State. Singh who was arrested by the NIA last year was accused of invovlement in ferrying and sheltering militants.

Singh was arrested by police in January 2020 while he was travelling with two militants – Naveed Mushtaq Babu and Altaf of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen – on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, enroute Delhi. Police had recovered AK-47s and other arms from the car in which he was travelling.

He was later chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen militants.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in an order issued here today terminated Singh from services “in the ‘interest of the security of the State”.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) S/o Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” read an order.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Davinder Singh… Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Davinder Singh…from service, with immediate effect,” it added.

Also, two more teachers from Kupwara district have been terminated under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India by the Lieutenant Governor.

Similar orders were passed by the LG against Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of village Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara, Teacher in Education Department and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Trich Kupwara, also Teacher in Education Department.

Earlier, Dr Abdul Bari Naik, Assistant Professor, Geography, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur, Naib Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Pulwama – II besides a teacher Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, were terminated under same law.

The terminations come after the Government on April 21 set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinize the cases of employees involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities.

The Task Force is headed by Intelligence chief RR Swain, who served for a decade in the Research and Analysis Wing before returning to J&K.

The STF has been tasked to compile records of such employees, wherever necessary and to refer it for action to a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

The committee was set up last year to formulate the procedure for invoking Article 311 (2) (c) against employees who are found involved in criminal offences.