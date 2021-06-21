Govt Suspends SSP Ramesh Kumar Bhat Pending Enquiry

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday suspended a Senior Superintendent of Police, pending enquiry, officials said.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Ramesh Kumar Bhat (JKPS:1999), Senior Superintendent of Police, presently attached in the Home Department, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” reads a government order issued by Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra.

During the period of his suspension, Ramesh Kumar Bhat has been ordered to remain attached in the Home Department.