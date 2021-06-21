Govt. creates four posts of SOs, six posts of HAs in JKSSB

SRINAGAR: The Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Khalid Jahangir has expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Kumar Sinha; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and other officers for according sanction to the creation of four posts of Section Officers (SOs) and six posts of Head Assistants (HAs) in the J&K Services Selection Board.

The creation of aforesaid posts of Section Officers and Head Assistants was a long pending demand of the Subordinate staff of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and with its fulfilment, the issue of persistent stagnation has been addressed in a befitting manner.

Interestingly, this decision will open avenues of better career progression for the Subordinate staff of J&K Services Selection Board and will enhance their efficiency and motivation during working.

The officers and staff of the Services Selection Board have also hailed the decision of the UT Administration and conveyed their thanks for continued support and attention towards strengthening and up-gradation of the Board.