Govt suspends indoor sports activities; asks Sectt, Move staff to get jab

Two die of Corona, 561 test +ve

50 fresh cases in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Apr 6: The Union Territory administration today ordered temporary suspension of indoor sports activities in view of a surge in Coronavirus cases in the Union Territory in the last few weeks while the Government has advised all employees of Civil Secretariat and Move offices aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

Meanwhile, two persons died of virus and 561 tested positive including 384 in Kashmir and 177 in Jammu today. Both COVID fatalities were reported in the Valley.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar, stated it was likely for young sportspersons to get infected as chances of transmission of the virus while playing close contact sports has increased due to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“It is hereby ordered that all close-contact sports like boxing, wrestling, judo karate, kabbadi, kho-kho, thanga-ta, taekwondo, wushu and many other sports of similar character shall remain temporarily suspended till further orders,” it said.

The order, however, stated that other sports activities could be conducted following necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre.

An order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner/Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today advised all employees of Civil Secretariat and Move offices outside the Secretariat aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated at the Special Vaccination Centre set up in the Secretariat Dispensary at Jammu with effect from April 6.

The employees were advised to continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after vaccination like wearing face masks, observing social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Government also advised its employees aged 45 and above to get themselves vaccinated.

Meanwhile, among 177 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region, 99 belonged to Jammu district alone, 37 Udhampur and 14 in Kathua district. In other districts, seven cases were reported from Rajouri, six Reasi, five each Doda and Samba and four in Poonch district. Kishtwar and Ramban districts didn’t report any new cases today.

Fifty two persons recovered from the virus in the region, 24 of them in Jammu district, 17 Kishtwar, six Kathua, three Rajouri and two in Doda district.

Jammu region now has 53706 Coronavirus cases including 1149 active positives and 51816 recoveries while there have been 741 casualties.

Highest 383 casualties have been reported in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 58 Udhampur, 56 Rajouri, 53 Kathua, 41 Samba, 26 Poonch, 22 each Kishtwar and Ramban and 16 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 384 cases of COVID-19 while two persons died.

Two more deaths were reported today taking the toll of deaths to 2,012 while, active cases continued to increase and recovery rate was on decline with each passing day.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 222 Srinagar, 54 Baramulla, 34 Budgam, 7 Pulwama, 5 Kupwara, 13 Anantnag, 5 Bandipora, 11 Ganderbal, 26 Kulgam and 7 from Shopian.

Two butchers among six shopkeepers have been tested COVID-19 positive in Bandipora today.

Authorities immediately sealed the market as a precautionary measure. The shopkeepers tested positive during mass testing and vaccination drives.

As many as 25,000 persons have been administered the vaccine during the last two weeks in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad said the administration devised an action plan for the vaccination to ensure maximum coverage. He said priority has been given to senior citizens and the people above the age of 45 years.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 80,309 including 75,704 recoveries and 1,271 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 4,483 including 3,334 from Kashmir division.

With 230 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 127,520, which is 95.15 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 50 new COVID cases-49 in Leh and one in Kargil taking the UT’s Corona count to 10353. Among them, 399 are active positives as 9824 have recovered from the virus.

Ladakh has reported 130 Corona fatalities including 86 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.