Govt spent Rs 25,000 cr for supply power in J&K during last 4 years: LG

‘Vacancies will be filled up in transparent manner’

PM made Jammu ‘City of Educational Institutions’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that during last four years Jammu and Kashmir has spent Rs 25,000 crore for supplying electricity to the people and the Government has to pay the amount otherwise the Power companies could cut the supply.

“Country is run by rules and Constitution. If we need power we have to pay the amount which was taken over a period of four years to supply power to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said while addressing a function on `My Town, Mr Pride’ here today.

Asserting that the country is run by rules and Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor said if we don’t pay the amount, the Power Companies say they will cut the electricity supply.

“We have to see resources. People have to pay for good services. Free services can’t be given to all. Some poor and deprived sections can be exception but those capable of paying have to pay for the services,” he added.

Sinha said the Government is maintaining complete transparency in recruitments and announced that remaining vacancies will also be filled up.

“Recruitment is being held in complete transparent manner. When we received complaints of irregularities, we ordered probe by the highest investigating agency (the Central Bureau of Investigations). Those who are found involved in irregularities will have to face strict action under law so that such mistakes are not repeated,” he said.

He was referring towards the leaked exams of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police and Financial Accounts Assistants which were cancelled by the Government after inquiry and are now being held afresh.

“Some examinations have started. Rest of the vacancies will also be filled up shortly, Providing employment is main priority of the Government though the Government employment is highest in Jammu and Kashmir (among the country). Recruitment will take place in transparent manner,” Sinha said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted City of Temples (as Jammu is called) into City of Educational Institutions by giving IIT, IIM, Central University and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Jammu.

There is no City in India which have all four prestigious institutions, Sinha said.

An official handout said:- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the ongoing ‘My Town, My Pride’ Programme at Gulshan Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, through public outreach programme, we are putting people at the heart of urban transformation & unlocking cities’ full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and to ensure seamless delivery of services at the doorsteps.

“People participation is a decisive factor for developmental initiative because every city’s challenges & opportunities are different. During MTMP event, senior officials are visiting the towns & enabling direct communication and creating system that is responsive to local needs”, he said.

Sinha termed Public-Private Partnership & public-participation as the two important aspects of urban transformation that are also the best tools to improve Quality of life, strengthen people’s welfare mechanism, to grow the local economy and build infrastructure for a brighter future.

Underscoring that master plan is linked to the city’s growth, development and overall socio-economic development, he stressed that city Master plan must reflect aspirations & needs of common man and the poor families living in the slums.

Jammu Master Plan must focus on housing for poor, new business centers to decongest old cities, besides planned townships for state & all India service officials, he added.

Mentoring officers should work with elected public representatives, local ward members for successful execution of urban development plans, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor maintained that resource mobilization is the need of the hour and it must become part of our action plan.

Seamless online public service delivery and efforts for improved infrastructure, decongestion plan, transportation, creation of new public space, streamlining & simplification of processes to avail public services; brand positioning of the cities; One District One Product; City Livelihood Mission; beautification of cities, preservation and rejuvenation of rivers, lakes & parks are some of the important aspects of public outreach that needs focused attention, said the Lt Governor.

The ‘My Town My Pride’ public outreach programme lays special focus on Self-employment generation and skill development to empower youth. During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youth from each ward are being identified for self-employment assistance and skill training.

It is also being ensured that the schemes meant for the welfare of street vendors must reach the eligible beneficiaries, the Lt Governor said.

He called for organizing Swachhta Competitions in Municipal Corporations and wards. He also called on the Mayor, JMC and other elected representatives to explore viable plans for revenue generation in coordination with all stakeholders.

On fund flow to Municipal Corporations, the Lt Governor maintained that everything is being done with complete transparency and as per GFR and other rules, and nobody can be allowed to violate those in any case; though, UT-specific flexibilities can be worked out.

A nation is run by the constitution, by the law and people need to create a fine balance between rights and duties. Welfare of the poor is among our top priority but the people who are capable and rich must accord top priority to discharge their duties towards society and the nation, Sinha said.

The sense of duty among the citizens can help the society prosper. People need to understand that the public services and facilities are not free for all. Those who are able should come forward for paying for the Government services, he added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected several stalls installed by different departments/agencies of the UT administration for extending services and generating awareness among the people.

He also distributed sanction letters under the ‘Laadli Beti’ Scheme, cheques under State Marriage Assistance Scheme, and Wheelchairs and hearing aids to the beneficiaries.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation on the occasion appreciated the ‘My Town My Pride’ programme and outreach of the administration to provide services at the doorsteps of urban population.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary expressed gratitude towards the people for connecting with the MTMP programme and shared the vision behind holding the programme in all the municipalities of J&K.

Stressing on the convergence of efforts and resources by all quarters of the administration, he said with the implementation of 74th constitutional amendment, the local bodies were empowered in J&K.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor, JMC appreciated the issues and problems being resolved by the offices visiting different areas in the municipal limits.

Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC in his welcome address highlighted the aims of the MTMP and the services being extended by JMC during the programme.

Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu besides corporators of JMC, visiting officers, general public and officers of UT administration were present.