Govt Sets Up Tribunals To Adjudicate Whether There Are Sufficient Grounds To Ban 2 JK Groups

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Centre on Monday constituted two tribunals under Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court to adjudicate whether there are sufficient grounds for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) as banned groups.

Both the organisations were declared banned groups by the government on February 28 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for five years for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and for asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

According to the UAPA, the constitution of a tribunal is necessary for confirming any government decision banning an outfit.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) as an unlawful association.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said a tribunal has been constituted consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an unlawful association.

Earlier, the home ministry had said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir- Sumji faction (MCJK-S), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, the home ministry said, the MCJK-S has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy.

On the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B), chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, the home ministry said the group has been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The home ministry said the MCJK-B has linkages with banned terrorist organisations and has supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its members have been indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

The leaders and members of the MCJK-B have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MCJK-B, by giving a clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions, has also attempted to subvert the will of people and democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, the home ministry said. (Agencies)