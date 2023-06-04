Govt sets up 3-member panel to probe Manipur violence

NEW DELHI, Jun 4: The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in Manipur that claimed more than 80 lives.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the commission will make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

It will probe the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence; whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities/individuals and adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry by the commission shall look into the complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association.

The commission shall submit its report to the central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

The commission, however, if it deems fit, can make interim reports to the central Government before the said date.

The other members of the commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

The home ministry notification said large-scale violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 and as a result of the violence, many residents of the state lost their lives and several others got seriously injured.

Their houses and properties were burnt down as a result of arson and many of them were rendered homeless, it said.

The notification said the Government of Manipur recommended on May 29 for the institution of a judicial inquiry commission to look into the causes and associated factors of the crisis and the unfortunate incidents happened on May 3 and afterwards under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

On the recommendation of the Government of Manipur, the central Government is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a commission of inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into a definite matter of public importance, namely, incidents of violence in Manipur.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952), the central Government hereby appoint a Commission of Inquiry…,” the notification read.

The headquarters of the commission will be in Imphal.

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to over 80, officials said.

The ethnic violence first broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

The Union Home Minister visited the state for four days last week as part of the confidence-building measures in the state and met all segments of society.

The Home Minister has said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government’s top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace. (PTI)