Govt Sending Search & Rescue Teams Of NDRF, Medical Teams, Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Turkey

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: The government on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country. Modi’s principal secretary P K Mishra held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures and the decision was taken there, an official statement said.

Two teams of the NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines, it said.

Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul, it added.

The meeting was attended by cabinet secretary, representatives of ministries of home affairs, defence, external affairs, civil aviation, health and family welfare besides the NDMA and the NDRF, the statement said. (Agencies)