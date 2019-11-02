The government today released the new political map of India, two days after Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh came into effect following bifurcation of J&K state. India now has 28 states and nine Union Territories. RK Mathur was sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while GC Murmu became the first Lieutenant Governor of J&K on October 31
Govt releases new political map of India after J&K, Ladakh become UTs
