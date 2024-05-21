Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development

JAMMU, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the reconstitution of a committee to examine the proposal for the reorganization and framing of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted service recruitment rules for the Command Area Development in Jammu and Kashmir.
This committee will include designated officers who will work on ensuring that the recruitment rules are updated and aligned with current requirements.

