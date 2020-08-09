Govt proposes separate emission norms for agri machinery and construction equipment

NEW DELHI : The Government on Sunday said it has issued draft notification for separate emission norms for agriculture machinery and construction equipment vehicles.

The notification also provides for changing the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage to TREM Stage to avoid any confusion.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited suggestions and comments from public and all the stakeholders on a draft notification proposing to amend CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) 1989 … To separate the emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and construction equipment vehicles,” the MoRTH said in a statement.

The notification also aims at changing the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)–IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM) –V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for agricultural tractors and other equipment and CEV Stage – IV and CEV Stage-V for the construction equipment vehicles.

This has been done to avoid any confusion, between the emission norms of other motor vehicles which has BS as norms, the statement said.

“Further, considering the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, tractor manufacturers and agriculture associations to provide some more time in implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) applicable w.E.F October 1, 2020 the same has been proposed to be deferred to October 1, 2021,” the statement said.

Also for the CEVs the applicability of next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months.

The ministry said that suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, New Delhi within 30 days from the date of notification. (AGENCIES)