Govt promotes two officers of JKAS to Selection Grade

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 15: The Government on Monday promoted two officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) to the Selection Grade.

An order issued in this regard by General Administration Department reads that sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Subash Chander Dogra and Rajeev Magotra to the Selection Grade of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 12 (78800-209200).