Govt. promotes Special Scale Officer of JKAS to Super Time Scale

JAMMU, June 13: The Government today promoted a Special Scale Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service (JKAS) to the Super Time Scale of the service.

An order issued in this regard by Finance Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government reads “Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Mrs. Neeraj Gupta Bakshi, Special Scale Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service, to the Super Time Scale of the service, [Level-14 (1,44,200— 2,18,200)] with effect from 13.04.2022 i.e the date of the meeting of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee”.

The order further adds “Consequent upon promotion of the officer to the Super Time Scale of the service, the officer is designated as Director General, Funds Organization J&K”.(Agencies)