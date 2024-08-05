Bangladesh unrest: No infiltration will be allowed, Shah assures Tipra Motha supremo

AGARTALA, Aug 5 : Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that infiltration would not be allowed from Bangladesh which is going through turmoil.

The Tipra Motha, a tribal-based party, is a constituent of the ruling BJP-led alliance in Tripura.

“Spoken to the Hon Home minister @AmitShah who has assured all that the borders of India are well protected and no illegal influx will be allowed. He is monitoring the situation and asked our forces to remain vigil on the borders,” Debbarma said in a Facebook post.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a “high alert” across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said in Delhi.

“Trust the indigenous people to protect our boundaries, secure our borders. Internal security of India is threatened especially in the Northeast when Bangladesh is unstable,” Debbarma said.

He said that “anti-India sentiment is growing” in Bangladesh and states such as Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Assam, which share borders with the neighbouring country might be affected.

West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres of its border with Bangladesh, along with Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned as prime minister of Bangladesh and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

“The government of India must have a plan B in case something happens now or in the future. The native people of India are the best defence for our nation, our land rights must be protected as well,” the Tipra Motha supremo said. (PTI)