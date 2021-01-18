Govt plans mega roadshows across major cities to attract investment

*Many Corporate Houses in touch with Govt

LG, top bureaucrats likely to join

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 18: Following announcement of Rs 28,400 crore worth Industrial Policy for Jammu and Kashmir, the Government planned to again hold mega roadshows in major cities of the country to attract investments in the Union Territory though it has already received encouraging response from many big industrial houses, who are ready with proposals for investments.

“The Industrial Policy of Jammu and Kashmir which was recently cleared by the Central Government has drawn encouraging response from many big industrial houses. While some of the industrialists are already in touch with the UT Government, others have established contact. However, to further attract the investments, the Government proposed to hold mega roadshows across the country to inter-act with more Corporate houses about large-scale incentives being offered under the new Industrial Policy,’’ official sources told the Excelsior.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior bureaucrats are likely to join the roadshows across the country. The major cities where the roadshows will be held are being finalized but they could include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Lucknow etc, sources said, adding the detailed schedule of roadshows will be finalized within the next few days including names of the senior officers who will tour the cities.

The Industrial Houses, according to sources, are also being briefed about the new Industrial Policy of Jammu and Kashmir under which series of incentives have been offered to them for investments in the Union Territory. The response, they said, has been encouraging but some of the industrialists have sought time of month or so, so that Coronavirus vaccine drive, which will further reduce the infections and create conducive atmosphere for investment purposes, settles down.

“Many leading Industrial Houses have shown keen interest in investments in Jammu and Kashmir. Some of them have raised queries which are being replied. Others have certain issues which are being addressed. Ultimately, many groups will start visiting and there are bright prospectus of investments,’’ sources said.

As far as Investment Summit is concerned, which was proposed for last April but had to be deferred due to spread of Coronavirus pandemic, could be held once the things settle down fully as it will be a big event. Moreover, the Government first wants Phase-I of COVID vaccination to complete before devoting time for the Summit.

The Government, it may be mentioned, had planned two days Investors Summit in April 2020—one day in Jammu and another in Srinagar—and it was proposed to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but had to be deferred due to the pandemic and couldn’t be held since then.

On initial response from the foreign countries, sources said some of the Groups want to invest in Jammu and Kashmir but they are waiting for pandemic situation to further improve.

Sources, however, declined to name the big industrial houses which have shown keen interest for investments in Jammu and Kashmir saying the names will be revealed once the proposals mature or reach advanced stage of finalization.

Only few days back, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced much-awaited Industrial Development Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir worth Rs 28,400 crore after approval by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Industrial Development Scheme has created two Zones ‘A and B’. More incentives have been offered in B Zones which cover far-off areas. For the first time, the Government proposed to take industrial investments right up to the block level and won’t confine them to Jammu and Srinagar districts alone. The Government will develop Industrial Estates in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the investment purposes. Names of some of the districts as well as land have already been finalized.

The Government hopes that the new Industrial Policy will generate 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh jobs in the private sector and will prove boon for the unemployed youth.