Govt orders resumption of SRTC buses on several inter-district routes in J&K

JK Bank employee among 46 more test +ve

Jammu’s Corona tally crosses 1000

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 11: The Transport Department today ordered resumption of SRTC buses on inter-district routes involving almost all districts of Jammu and Kashmir even as 46 more Corona positive cases were reported in the Jammu region and Union Territory of Ladakh. Jammu’s Corona tally has crossed four digit mark to stand at 1017.

An order on restoration of inter-district buses on different routes of the Union Territory was issued today by Commissioner/Secretary Transport Department Hirdesh Kumar. The order has been approved by Chairperson, State Executive Committee (SEC) who happens to be Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The buses will operate daily from Jammu to Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Shiv Khori (Reasi), Jyotipuram via Reasi, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, Billawar, Kathua-I and Kathua-II.

In Doda, buses will move from Bagger to Doda City, Doda City to Kishtwar and Bhaderwah.

Other buses scheduled in the Jammu region include Ramban to Khari and Banihal, Poonch to Jammu, Mendhar to Jammu, Rajouri to Jammu, Shiv Khori to Jammu, Reasi to Jammu, Kishtwar to Jammu, Doda to Jammu, Udhampur to Jammu (two), Kathua to Jammu (two), Billawar to Jammu, Khari to Ramban and Banihal to Ramban.

Buses scheduled to run in Kashmir division included Tral to Srinagar, Pulwama to Srinagar, Anantnag to Srinagar, Baramulla to Srinagar, Kupwara to Srinagar, Sopore to Srinagar, Tangmarg to Srinagar, Ganderbal to Srinagar, Bandipora to Srinagar, Lal Chowk to Soura, Pampore and Harwan.

This is for the first time since over two and half months of lockdown that inter-district buses will operate in Jammu and Kashmir. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on movement of buses was issued by the J&K Government on June 7.

Meanwhile, five positive cases for COVID-19 were reported today in Jammu district.

They included a CRPF constable of 31st battalion, hailing from village Fattu Chak in RS Pura tehsil who had returned from duty in Sopore, Kashmir. He was under quarantine at Keran but fled away from the centre and reached his residence at Fattu Chak after he tested positive for the virus.

However, police parties from RS Pura police station led by Inspector Jaipal Sharma traced and sent him to the CRPF Headquarters at Bantalab. His family members have been isolated, his house fenced and contacts are being traced for sampling.

Other persons who tested positive for the virus in Jammu district include 35-years old man from Barsalpur, RS Pura, who happened to be contact of a positive person, 31-year-old youth from Doomi Malpur in Akhnoor, who had driven truck carrying ration to Assar and Doda, 37-year-old from Bishnah and 35-year-old from Nanak Nagar.

All of them were under quarantine.

Twenty persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in the Union Territory of Ladakh, all in Leh district.

Reports said most of them were students who had returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently and were under administrative quarantine.

They include two from Leh City, four from Liker, two each from Umla and Turtuk and one each from Phyang, Tia, Choglamsar, Skarbuchan, Tsokar, Chushot Shamma and Chushot Yokma.

They have been admitted in the COVID hospitals.

With this, the Union Territory of Ladakh now has 135 Corona patients including 81 in Leh and 54 in Kargil and 80 active cases, 39 in Leh and 41 in Kargil.

There have been 54 recoveries, 41 in Leh and 13 in Kargil and one death. Seventeen positive cases have been kept in home isolation while rest were admitted in the COVID Hospitals.

Kathua reported seven new Corona positive cases today including five from Hiranagar and one each from Bani and Kathua, DC OP Bhagat said, adding all of them were at quarantine centres. He added that nearly 1000 more persons today crossed Lakhanpur to enter J&K from different parts of the country.

Two Corona positive cases were today reported from Rajouri district – one each from Chambitrar Peeri and Badanoo Dharamsal. They have been shifted to hospital. The positive case from Peeri is a Jammu & Kashmir Bank employee.

Three persons today tested Corona positive in Udhampur district including two travelers, who were under administrative quarantine while another was a paramedic, who was deployed for sample collection of the travelers at Kali Mata Ji Mandir Centre.

Contacts of the sample collecting official have been traced, isolated and will be sampled.

All three positives have been shifted to COVID Hospitals.

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Poonch district today. Four of them had travel history of Ahmedabad while two others were contacts of an already positive patient, who had returned from New Delhi.

The positives belonged to Bandi Chechian, Takia Sharif, Kamsar and Haveli in Poonch district.

Three persons have tested positive in Doda district today. All of them were travelers and have been shifted from quarantine centres to COVID hospitals.

Reasi, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban districts didn’t report any positive cases today.

Thirty Corona patients were today treated and discharged from different COVID Hospitals. They include 19 from Poonch, five from Reasi, four from Samba, and two from Jammu districts.

As per official figures, Jammu region now has 1017 Corona cases, 706 of whom were active. There have been 298 recoveries and five deaths.

Meanwhile, three ‘Shramik Special’ trains will run for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh from Katra, on June 12, an official statement said.

Authorities have urged the migrant workers, who want to return to their States, to register themselves with the Labour Department and wait for turn.

No body will be allowed to board the train till his/her name is approved by the administration. All such movement will be with complete adherence to health check and clearances,” the statement said.