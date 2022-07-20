Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to Government Order No.845-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Tahir Ajaz, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

He shall also look after the work of the Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (SMRDA), in addition to his own duties, 24-07. wn till further orders.

Tazayun Mukhtar, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir.

Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (S&M), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.