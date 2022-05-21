Govt Orders Fire Safety Audit Of All Its Buildings ‘Immediately’

JAMMU, May 21: The J&K administration on Saturday ordered fire safety audit of all the government buildings “immediately”.

“It is hereby ordered that Director General, Fire and Emergency Service shall carry out fire safety audit of all government buildings in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir immediately.”

“All the concerned Administrative Secretaries shall take immediate corrective action in light of the Fire Safety Audit Reports so furnished to them for preventing occurrence of fire incidents in all buildings of their Departments,” the order added. (Agencies)