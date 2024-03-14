Govt Mandates Aadhaar Use For Availing Scholarships, Benefit Of Schemes For Disabled People

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: The government has mandated the use of Aadhaar as identity document for availing six scholarships and benefit of as many schemes and initiatives meant for people with disabilities.

Those without Aadhaar numbers have to submit Aadhaar enrolment slips along with other documents to avail these benefits.

In a notification, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) has mandated Aadhaar use to avail six scholarships — pre-matric, post-matric, top class education, national overseas scholarship, national fellowship, and free coaching — by persons with disabilities.