Govt launches ‘Toycathon’ to make India global toy manufacturing hub

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday launched ‘Toycathon’ — a hackathon for students, teachers, experts and startups to crowdsource ideas for developing innovative toys and games based on Indian culture and ethos.

India imports most of its toys and the Government is working towards promoting the indigenous toy industry for making the country self-reliant in the sector, Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani said at a press conference.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who was also present on the occasion, said the size of the toy market in India is about USD 1 billion but unfortunately 80 per cent of the toys are imported. (AGENCIES)