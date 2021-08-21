Govt land transferred to SASB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered grant of 25 Kanal land at Srinagar in favour of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for the construction of office and Yatri Niwas.

The land has been granted on lease basis for a period of 40 years from the date of taking over the possession on payment of nominal ground rent of Rs 10 per Kanal per annum without charge of any premium, subject to the condition that it shall be used only for the purpose for which it is granted.

The said piece of land, situated at villages Panthachowk in Srinagar district, comes under Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) that has transferred the same to Revenue Department in exchange of land of equivalent value.

A separate order in this regard was issued yesterday by the Revenue Department, which has further accorded sanction to the grant of Panthachowk land in favour of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Pertinent to mention that on August 14, 2021, Administrative Council, the apex decision making body in Jammu Kashmir Union Territory had given its nod for transfer of Government land to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.