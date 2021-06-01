Govt issues new guidelines for virtual classes; 30 mins for Pre-Primary, 90 mins for Primary standard

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday said that the virtual classes for Pre-Primary and Primary classes shall not exceed the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day respectively.

The guidelines were issued a day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha directed the School Education Department to frame new guidelines for virtual classes for minor students.

According to the new guidelines for the Pre-Primary students, the School Education Department has set the cap of 30 minutes a day to conduct the virtual classes.

Similarly for the students upto 8th standard, the government has said that online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on working days. (KNO)