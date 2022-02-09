Govt High School Sundla bags CCRT Cultural Club Award for second time

UDHAMPUR, Feb 9: Government High School Sundla has scripted history by bagging the prestigious CCRT Cultural Club Award for second time in a row.

The School has been selected for the award of cultural club under the cultural club scheme of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) New Delhi.

The Cultural club award under the scheme will be initially for one year at a time and will be renewable after every year on the basis of performance of the club, maximum for four years.

Government High School Sundla got this award for the first time for the Academic year 2019-20.

The school was provided a Grant amount of Rs 7500 under the scheme for the academic year 2019-20 which utilised for the cultural activities after observing all the codal formalities. And on the basis of performance of the club, Center for Cultural Resources And Training (Ccrt) New Delhi has renewed the cultural club for GHS SUNDLA and the school has been provided the Grant of Rs 7500 for the academic year 2021-22.

It is worth mentioning that Hushiar singh teacher GHS Sundla attended a 10- day workshop on “cultural diversity “at CCRT new Delhi in 2019.

On the basis of his outstanding performance in the workshop GHS SUNDLA was selected for the award of cultural club by CCRT NEW DELHI.