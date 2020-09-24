“Govt has made torture easier”: Priyanka on Labor Bills

LUCKNOW : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a jibe at the three Labor Reform Bills approved in the Parliament.

In a tweet, Ms Vadra said, “This difficult time demands that nobody loses their job and that everyone’s livelihood is protected. Take a look at the BJP government’s priority. The BJP government has now brought such a law through which it has become easier to remove employees from jobs.”

She said, “What a government, it has made torture easier.”

The Rajya Sabha passed the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, the Industrial Relations Code and Social Security Code through a voice vote on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha had already passed these earlier. (AGENCIES)