Govt frames Special Recruitment Rules for Class-IV posts in all deptts

Candidates can apply for posts in any district of UT

Relaxation given for already engaged casual workers



Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 4: In a development of far reaching consequences, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has framed Special Recruitment Rules for filling up of vacant Class-IV posts in all the departments and brought an end to the division and district specific recruitments. This practice will also be followed in respect of Gazetted and other Non-Gazetted posts in future.

Click here to see full order

Earlier, the recruitments against the vacant posts were being made on the division and district basis as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

However, in pursuance to the provisions of the J&K Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order dated March 31, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, amendments have been carried out in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

Accordingly, the Government has come out with Jammu and Kashmir Appointment of Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 whereby the practice of division and district specific recruitments has been dispensed with. Now, any candidate from any part of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for Class-IV post in any district or division of the UT.

However, the candidates of the particular division and district will get weightage in the shape of 5 and 10 marks respectively so that they may be able to compete with the candidates from other division and districts.

“Similar practice will be adopted in respect of Gazetted and other Non-Gazetted posts in the J&K Union Territory in future”, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 have been framed by the Government in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

These Rules will apply to all Class IV posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the Government or any Government Company, Organization and Body specifically owned or controlled by the Government and for which the Accelerated Recruitment Process is to be adopted.

As per the Rules, all the administrative departments will frame an indent of vacancies of Class-IV posts on a cut off date to be notified by the General Administration Department under direct recruitment quota in different cadres and while doing so the concerned administrative department will ensure that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules are strictly complied with.

Thereafter, the General Administration Department will prepare a consolidated vacancy of Class-IV (category-wise) and refer it to the Service Selection Board for the selection as per the laid down criteria.

As per the procedure for selection defined under the Rules, the Service Selection Board will advertise the UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre and District Cadre posts by way of a single advertisement notice and invite applications from the persons who are Domiciles of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and are within the prescribed age and possess minimum and maximum educational qualification.

However, a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be provided to the candidates who claim the benefit of additional weightage as casual workers. “The application form will be entertained by the Service Selection Board on the basis of a declaration made by the candidate in the application form and no testimonial including Domicile Certificate will be required to be submitted along with the application form”, read the Rules.

Mentioning that Service Selection Board will make selection to the UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre and District Cadre posts on the basis of a written test and no oral test will be conducted, the Rules state that for divisional and district level posts the candidates of the particular division and district will be considered and the same will be determined as per the Domicile Certificates.

The casual workers engaged for five years or more, the candidates whose family member neither is nor has been in Government service including in PSUs, Boards, Autonomous Bodies etc and widows, divorced women, judicially separated women and orphan girls will be given five marks each.

In case of casual worker the proof in terms of wages for a minimum of five years will be required and the certificate to this effect will be countersigned by the district or divisional head of the office where the candidate has worked while as in case of widows, divorced women, judicially separated women and orphan girls the certificate issued by Tehsildar will be required.

It has been clarified in the Rules that the casual worker will consist of a person who is working as Daily Rated Worker or engaged through Hospital Development Fund and Local Fund or is adhoc, contractual and consolidated worker.

It would be only after the Service Selection Board shortlists candidates in the ratio of up to 1:4 of the advertised vacancies that the relevant documents including Domicile Certificate will have to be produced.

As per the Rules, the Service Selection Board will recommend department-wise select list in each cadre to the GAD based on the allocation procedure to be prescribed by the Government and GAD will thereafter forward the select list category wise and cadre wise to the concerned administrative department equivalent to the number of vacancies requisitioned by each department.

The Board will draw a separate wait list for each combined cadre equal to the number of selected candidates in each cadre which will remain in force for a period of one year and the Government may extend the validity of the waiting list for another six months, read the Rules.