Govt Forms High Level Selection Committee For Post Of Dir SKIMS

CS Dulloo appointed as Chairman

JAMMU, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a high level selection committee led by Chief Secretary for the post of Director Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.

As per the order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committee has been asked to prepare a panel of three candidates in order of merit as per the laid down criteria for selection to the post of Director SKIMS.

As per order, Atal Dullo Chief Secretary J&K will be Chairman of the committee, while M. Srinivas Director AIIMS New Delhi, Prof Dr Vivek Lal Director PGIMER Chandigarh and Dr Achal Kumar Srivastava, Professor, Department of Neurology, AIIMS New Delhi will be members of the committee while Syed Abid Rasheed Secretary Health and Medical Education Department will be member/secretary of the committee.

Notably, former Director SKIMS Dr Parvaiz Koul retired on 8th March following which Abid Rasheed Secretary Health and Medical Education Department was given additional charge of the post of Director SKIMS.

The post of Director SKIMS was advertised last month and 29 candidates had applied for the post while the government is yet to publish the shortlist of the candidate. (KNO)