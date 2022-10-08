Govt Forms Committee To Examine Transfer Of Teachers On Medical, Security Grounds

JAMMU, Oct 8: Government has formed a committee for scrutinizing the transfer cases on medical, spouse posting and security grounds.

The committee ordered to be framed by Principal Secretary to government comprises Director School Education, Jammu, Kashmir, Director Finance, School Education Department, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education department , Under Secretary School Education Department and a representative of Health and Medical education.

“The committee shall examine the applications regarding transfer and furnish recommendations for consideration by the Department,” the order, adding, “Besides, Under Secretary concerned shall prepare a list of such cases for presenting the same before the designated committee.” (Agencies)