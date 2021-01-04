Govt-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm in seeking repeal of laws

NEW DELHI: The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three Central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmer groups stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws, while the Government listed out various benefits of the new Acts for the growth of the country’s agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he remains hopeful of a solution in the next meeting on January 8, but asserted that efforts need to be made from both sides for a solution to be reached (taali dono haathon se bajti hai).

He also said no outcome could be reached in today’s meeting as farmer leaders remained adamant on one issue of repeal of the laws, but the Government wanted a clause-wise discussion on the legislations to take forward the talks. (AGENCIES)