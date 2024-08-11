Govt extends deadline for SAR

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended the last date for submitting the self assessment report (SAR) by its employees for the second quarter of the current financial year.

According to a notification in this regard, the deadline for submitting the self assessment report for April-June, 2024 on the Employees Performance Monitoring System (EPM) has been extended till August 20.

Subsequently, the deadline for review by reporting/controlling officers for the first quarter has been extended till August 30, 2024, read the notification.

Besides, the unregistered employees have been asked to register themselves on the portal and submit their quarterly reports within the stipulated period.

Pertinent to mention that the self assessment report for the second quarter was required to be submitted by the first week of July 2024 by the concerned employees. However, it was observed that a significant number of employees have not been able to submit the report due to various reasons. Furthermore, various requests were received by the Government for extension of the submission deadline.