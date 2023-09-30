NEW DELHI, Sept 30: The Government has exempted export of ‘Bangalore Rose’ onion from duty, subject to certain conditions.
The Finance Ministry issued a notification granting exemption from export duty on Bangalore Rose onion provided that the exporter furnishes a certificate from the state Horticulture Commissioner, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose onion to be exported.
In August, the Ggovernment imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market. (PTI)
Govt exempts 'Bangalore Rose' onion from export duty
