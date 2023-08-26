Govt Employee Chargesheeted For Duping A Man In Jammu

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Aug 26: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a government employee here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a job for his wife, an official said.

The 123-page chargesheet was filed against the accused Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, in the court of law for judicial determination after allegations of cheating were proved during the investigation, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said Amreek Singh, a resident of Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, lodged a complaint against Bhat, claiming that he had duped him of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a government job for his wife in Doda district.

Preliminary verifications were initiated against the accused and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in depth probe, the spokesperson said.