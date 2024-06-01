Govt Dismisses CRPF DIG Khajan Singh

New Delhi, Jun 1: The Union government has dismissed a CRPF DIG from service on charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by some women personnel of the country’s largest paramilitary force, officials said on Saturday.

An order from the President of India’s office for “dismissal from service” was issued on May 30 against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and former sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Khajan Singh.

The dismissal from service is effective from May 31, the order said.

The final order for dismissal came after the CRPF served two show-cause notices, approved by the home ministry and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to the officer over the last few months.

Singh, who was posted in Navi Mumbai under the western sector of the force, had denied the allegations of sexual harassment and claimed that they were “absolutely false” and made to spoil his “image”.

The show-cause notices were issued against the officer after the home ministry accepted the UPSC’s recommendations that were made after a probe conducted by the CRPF found him “guilty” of the sexual harassment charges levelled against him a few years ago.

The CRPF headquarters had earlier accepted the probe report prepared by an internal committee and forwarded it to the UPSC and home ministry for appropriate disciplinary action.

The officer faced the charges in two cases.

Singh has served as the chief sports officer of the CRPF and won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200-metre butterfly event, which was India’s first medal in swimming at the tournament since its 1951 edition.

The CRPF, an about-3.25-lakh-personnel-strong force, first inducted women in combat ranks in 1986. It has six all-female battalions currently with an overall strength of about 8,000 personnel. (AGENCIES)