Govt departments, institutions celebrate I-Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Various Government departments and institutions celebrated 75th Independence Day with great patriotic fervor and enthusiasm amid hoisting of National Flag on Monday.

Principal Resident Commissioner (PRC), Jammu and Kashmir, Bipul Pathak, hoisted the National Flag at JK House, Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. On the occasion, a contingent of J&K Armed Police presented guard of honour.

Among others Additional Resident Commissioner Neeraj Kumar; SSP, Ajeet Singh, other officers and officials were also present on the occasion. Later, the PRC also held an interaction with the officers and officials of JK House.

Additional Commissioner, Administration and Enforcement, State Taxes Jammu, Neetu Gupta hoisted the National Flag at Excise and Taxation Complex here. In her address, she highlighted the role of Constitution and remembered heroes of freedom movement of the country. Among others, Deputy Commissioners, State Taxes Jammu, senior officers of the department and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Director General of Prisons J&K, H K Lohia hoisted the National Flag at Central Jail Srinagar. While addressing the staff and inmates, he emphasized on the importance of cultivating core national values and exhorted them to contribute collectively for peace and harmony. On the occasion, a cultural programme was also presented by the jail inmates during which they performed on various patriotic & folk songs.

75th Independence Day was also celebrated with fervour in all the jails of J&K wherein Superintendents hoisted the National Flag in the jails and sweets were distributed among the inmates and staff.

To commemorate the 75th Independence Day, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board hoisted the tricolour at Katra base camp. He also took salute at an impressive march-past by the contingents drawn from J&K Police, CRPF, NCC Boys and Girls, Scouts and Guides. The students of various educational institutions presented a colorful cultural programme on this occasion.

Among those, present on the occasion, included Vimal Indu, President, Municipal Committee, Katra; Navneet Singh, Additional CEO of the Shrine Board; Angrej Singh, SDM, Katra; Amit Bhasin, Addl. SP, Katra; Yad Ram Bunker, Commandant, 6th Bn CRPF; Dr Sunil Sharma and Dr Jagdish Mehra, Jt CEOs; Vishavjeet Singh and Chander Parkash, Dy CEOs; Mahesh Sharma, FA/Chief Accounts Officer; Ajay Salaan Asstt. CEO, Managers, Engineers and staff of the Shrine Board.

Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat hoisted the National Flag at IMPARD Main Campus. A contingent of J&K Police presented a guard of honour.

Dr Jehan Ara, Director Trainings (K), Dr Khurshid ul Islam, Associate Professor and Umar Shafi Pandit, Deputy Director, various Faculty Members, staff members, and Trainees were present on the occasion. Priyanka Bhat, Joint Director, IMPARD, hoisted the national flag at IMPARD, Jammu, in a similar function.

J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash hoisted the national tricolor on 75th Independence Day at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar in presence of General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Departmental Incharges and other senior officers of the Bank.

On the occasion, the Bank also organised an Azadi-rally of cyclists from the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters. MD & CEO also felicitated the persons-of-distinction from the support staff posted at CHQ – like carpenters, sweepers, gardeners, security guards etc for their dedicated service and extra-ordinary efforts.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the all the controlling offices and various branches of the Bank across the country with Divisional, Zonal, Cluster and Branch Heads raising the tri-colour at their respective workplaces.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar hoisted Tricolour in the premises of Divisional Commissioner office to mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day. Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Planning other officers and officials of the Office participated in the programme.

Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, an impressive function was organized in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Aaykar Bhawan, Panama Chowk Jammu. Large number of children and families of the officers and staff participated in the function. The chief guest of the function, Rakesh Kumar, Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD) hoisted the National Flag at the rooftop of Aaykar Bhawan building at Panama Chowk, Jammu. Baljeet Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax was the guest honour at the function. The function was also attended by Danish Augustam, Rahul Padha, Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Commissioners of Income Tax and all the Income Tax officers posted at Jammu station. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax and his team.

Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) celebrated the 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and zeal. Joint Director Information Jammu, Sapna Kotwal hoisted the National Flag in the office premises in presence of all officers and officials of the department.

Deputy Director Information (HQ), Dr Rahana Akhtar Bijli, Deputy Director Information (PR), Dr Vikas Sharma, Cultural Officer, Parul Khajuria, Field Publicity Officer, Mukesh Kumar, Information Officer, Ashu Thapa, besides other officials were also present on the occasion.

Directorate of Health Services Jammu celebrated 75th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour. Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman hoisted the National Flag in the presence of all officers and officials of the Directorate. This was followed by singing of the National Anthem and celebrations by all the officers and officials of the Directorate.

BMO Mandal, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Khan hoisted National Flag in the programme organized at the office premises on the occasion of Independence Day.

Sheep Husbandry Department Jammu celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic fervour, zeal and enthusiasm. Director Sheep Husbandry Department Jammu, Krishan Lal, accompanied by all staff members, hoisted the National Flag and urged the participants to realize, understand and cherish the coveted freedom and work towards a progressive nation.

Employees Provident Fund Organization, Regional Office, Jammu celebrated the Independence Day at Employees Provident Fund Organization, Regional Office, Jammu together with officers and staff of J & K EPFO. Regional PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin hoisted the National Flag and felicitated officers and staff for their exceptional work. Nimisha Anand, Additional P F Commissioner, J&K EPFO also addressed the gathering.

Babu Ram, Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Department and Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak hoisted the tricolor at the Horticulture complex, Talab Tillo Jammu to mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day.

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal hoisted Tri-colour in the premises of Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. The function was organized by the Agriculture Production and farmers Welfare Department Kashmir. Similar functions were organized in other districts of Kashmir where concerned Chief Agriculture Officers hoisted the National Flag.

The Department of Agriculture Jammu celebrated the 75th Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic fervor at Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, Jammu. The programme was organized jointly by Jammu & Kashmir Agriculture Employees Association, (Gazette/Non-Gazetted) Jammu. On the occasion Director of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Jammu, K K Sharma hoisted the National Flag.

Joint Director (Inputs), A S Reen; Joint Director (Extension), Subash Chander Sharma, JD (Farms), Vijay Upadhaya, District officer, Sanjay Dhar. Asstt Agri Chemist, Pradeep Sharma besides President JKAEA, Uttam Sharma and others attended the function.

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R Mir hoisted the National Flag and delivered Independence Day speech at the Horticulture complex Rajbagh to mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day. Officers and officials of the department were present on the occasion.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Director, Forest Protection Force (FPF) J-01 hoisted the National Flag at FPF HQ Narwal Jammu. Along with 60 FPF officials, a joint FPF contingent of J-01, J-02 and J-05 also participated in the main parade at MA Stadium Jammu.

Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi hoisted National Flag at J&K Waqf Headquarters at Srinagar in presence of CEO Dr Majid Jahangir & Tehsildar Waqf Megistrate Ishtiaq Mohiuddin & other officers, administrators and the staff. This was first such Independence Day celebration of Waqf Board since it’s inception.

State Bank of India celebrated Independence Day at Local Head Office with great fervor and enthusiasm. Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Chandigarh Circle hoisted the national flag in the Bank’s LHO premises. The CGM recounted the momentous progress made by the country in 75 years of independence and the leading role of SBI in economic progress of the nation.

General Managers Ajay Kumar Jha, Sumit Phakka and Sujit Kumar along with DGMs and a large number of staff members with their families were present at the programme. The National Anthem and patriotic songs were played by the members of SBI Ladies Club and staff members of the Bank on the occasion.

Northern Railway celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervor and the main function in this connection was held at the New Delhi Headquarters where CGM Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal hoisted the National Flag. All senior officer and heads of Northern Railway departments were present on the occasion.

Similar functions were organized at all zones of the Northern Railway. All the major Railway Station, offices and colonies were illuminated with the colours of National Flag while Chenab Bridge was decorated with tricolours. National Flag was unfurled on 193 meter high Anji Bridge.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the Independence Day at Civil Airport Jammu wherein Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director Jammu, hoisted the National Flag. Staff of AAI, CISF and various airlines participated in the celebrations.

To celebrate the Independence day, Bharat Singh, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages hoisted the National Flag at headquarters of the Academy. He was accompanied by senior writers, and artists besides employees of the Academy, including Dr Javaid Rahi, Dr Sudhir Mahajan Dr Shahnawaz, Bhupinder Singh, Chanchal Sharma and Anil Ticko.

Chenab Valley Power Projects (Pvt) Ltd, entrusted to establish four hydro projects in the Chenab basin, namely Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and Kirthai-II, celebrated the Independence Day. Managing Director CVPPPL Hasan Nadeem hoisted the National Flag at the Corporate office Jammu. Employees posted at the Corporate office participated in the function with full enthusiasm. Independence Day celebration were also held at Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kawar HE Projects at Kishtwar.

Independence Day celebrations at the Administrative building of Dulhasti Power Station Kishtwar began with the hoisting of National Flag by Group General Manager (Incharge), M K Singh, who also inspected the Guard of Honour presented by Central Industrial Security Force. Under the leadership of Kavita Singh, Chairperson of Ladies Club Dulhasti Power Station, women also participated in the celebration function. GM (Electrical) Surendra Kumar Mishra, GM ( Civil) Sharad Jaikar, Group Deputy General Manager (Electrical) Gursharan Singh, Senior Manager ( HR) Ashok Kumar Dhanwal, officers of CISF, Principal KV and others were present on the occasion.

POWERGRID Northern Region Transmission System –II celebrated 76th Independence Day with patriotism & enthusiasm. Flag hoisting ceremony and various programs were organized at all the establishments across the Region.

At the Regional Headquarters, Grid Bhawan, Jammu, Pramod Kumar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) POWERGRID, hoisted the National flag in presence of Senior officials, employees and their family members. Later a cultural Program was presented by Shrishti Mahila Samiti and children of the employees of POWERGRID.

The reports of celebrating the Independence Day at all site offices in the NRTS-II comprising of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UT of J&K, Ladakh & Chandigarh have also been received.